Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Salvatore Ingraffia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Salvatore "Sam" Ingraffia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Salvatore "Sam" Ingraffia Obituary
Ingraffia, Salvatore "Sam" Beloved husband of Cathy for 52 years; loving father of Joseph (Sue Bova), James (Molly) and Anthony (Jennifer) Ingraffia; cherished grandpa of Isabella, Nicholas, Louis, Andrew, Joseph, Gianna and Sam; dear brother of Maria (John) Harrington, Joseph Ingraffia and Phyllis (George) Kafka; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago, c/o Uncle Pete's Ministry, 7430 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60645. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago to St. Andrew Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For funeral info 773-736-3833 or visit Sam's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now