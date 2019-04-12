|
Ingraffia, Salvatore "Sam" Beloved husband of Cathy for 52 years; loving father of Joseph (Sue Bova), James (Molly) and Anthony (Jennifer) Ingraffia; cherished grandpa of Isabella, Nicholas, Louis, Andrew, Joseph, Gianna and Sam; dear brother of Maria (John) Harrington, Joseph Ingraffia and Phyllis (George) Kafka; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Benedictine Sisters of Chicago, c/o Uncle Pete's Ministry, 7430 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60645. Funeral Monday 9:00 a.m. from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago to St. Andrew Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 3:00-9:00 p.m. For funeral info 773-736-3833 or visit Sam's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2019