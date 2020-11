Settipane, Jr. , Salvatore A.Salvatore A. Settipane, Jr., 55, was born in Chicago, IL, on January 16, 1965, and born into eternity on October 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Sal was the most loving son of Salvatore Sr. & Frances; beloved brother of Karen (Sal) Binanti, and Ronald (Laura); unforgettable uncle of Kaitlyn Settipane; and fond friend of many. Services Private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com