Sanchez, Salvador J. "Skip" Age 78, passed on May 3rd quietly at his home in Chicago surrounded by loved ones. A proud retired Teamsters Local Union 705 Truck driver, American Flyer train enthusiast, lover of life, games (and Game of Thrones), music, the arts, Da Bears, and his family and friends who he cherished as extended family. Beloved brother of Olivia Daley, Robert Sanchez and Cheryl Wayne-Sanchez, father to Joseph, Tracy, and Salvador Sanchez, Nora Hussar, Mark Watkins, Tracy and David Herndon, Mark and Lee Gutierrez and Guin Gordon, grandfather and great-grandfather to Samantha Sanchez, Sophia Romano, Jake, and Anneleise, Evan, and Mathew Gutierrez, Elizabeth Gross and Lucius Sanchez, Stephen, Aiden, and Lennon Germak, Danielle Martinez, Dana Lopez, and Kenny Gordon. He is survived by aunts, an uncle and many cousins that he loved dearly. Skip lived life fully, whether it was going roller skating at 17 at Riverview where he met his first wife and friend for life Norah Latuszek, climbing a wall at the Renaissance fair well into his 60's with his grand kids, attending train club meetings for 30 years or Beast Women shows where he became the unofficial mascot with Erick and Michelle Schnosenberg. He will be joining loved ones that have passed on including his parents, Salvador and Lucy Sanchez and his wife, Marge. He was a man with a heart big enough for everyone and a warm genuine smile that will be missed by many. Donations in honor of Skip's life can be made to www.fcacc.org. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 9, 2020.