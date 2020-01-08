|
|
O'Hare, Sally D. Was born in Chicago, IL onJanuary 20, 1930 and passed away onNovember 24, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wifeof Robert (Bob) O'Hare; loving mother of late Michael (Ruth) O'Hare, Mark (Rita) O'Hare, late Christine (Jim) Taber and late Raymond (Colleen) O'Hare; cherished grandma of Georgia Lewis, Katy, Elizabeth, Ryan, Thomas and Audrey O'Hare; great-grandmotherof John C. Urquhart and Christopher R. Lewis. She was a beloved teacher for over 41 years to thousands of students. Rather than flowers she would have wanted prayers and kind thoughts for all. Entombment services will beFriday, January 10, 2020 at St. Adalbert's Catholic Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. located at 6800 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL and the Memorial Mass will be held onSaturday, January 11, 2020 at St. Alexander Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m., 7025 W. 126th St., Palos Heights, IL 60463. Arrangements entrusted to Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home. Info773-774-0366orwww.colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 8, 2020