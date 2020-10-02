1/
Sally Ann Couch
Couch, Sally Ann

Funeral services for Sally Ann Couch will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 1:00 pm from the chapel of Gowen-Smith with Pastor Martin Nutter officiating. Burial will follow in Crowell's Chapel cemetery in Unionville. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm and also on Sunday, October 4, 2020 from 12noon until the time of service. Sally Ann Couch, age 73 passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at her residence in Unionville surrounded by her loving family. She is a native of Berwyn, Illinois and the daughter of the late Clarence David Teeter and Elva Marie Wayne Tetter. She was married to Kenneth C. Couch and he preceded her in death in 2012. Ms. Couch attended Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma and was retired from Tennova Healthcare in Shelbyville where she worked in the business office. Survivors include one son, William Emory Couch and his wife Amanda of Unionville, two step children, Jennifer Couch – Wendt of St. Germain, Wisconsin and Bryan Couch of Crivitz, Wisconsin. One sister, Patricia Bowman of Bardwell, Kentucky and one brother: William Teeter of Thomson, Illinois. She is also survived by two step grandchildren. Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one son: Timothy Couch. Gowen-Smith Chapel in Shelbyville, TN. is assisting the family.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Gowen-Smith Funeral Chapel
OCT
4
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Gowen-Smith Funeral Chapel
OCT
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Gowen-Smith Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Gowen-Smith Funeral Chapel
850 Union Street
Shelbyville, TN 37160
(931) 684-1372
