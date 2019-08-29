|
|
Wyche, Sallie Ann Of Chicago, IL, 79, passed away on August 22, 2019. She was the loving wife of Clifton, sister of Dorothy and Lillie, mother of Derwin, Shawn and Karen, and Gran Gran to 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sallie was a teacher's assistant for 15 years. She earned her Bachelor and Master of Science in Education and spent 19 years as a special education and kindergarten teacher. Sallie was an avid reader who loved to travel, collect porcelain dolls and play Jewel Quest. She was a remarkable woman and matriarch. Services will be at Gatling's Chapel (in Chapel C) located at 10133 S. Halsted Street. Viewing: Friday, August 30, 2019, 4:00-9:00 p.m. Visitation: Saturday, August 31, 2019, 9:30 a.m. Services: 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment: (immediately after the services) Mount Hope Cemetery, 11500 S. Fairfield Avenue. Repast: (immediately after the entombment) Beverly Woods Banquet Hall, 11532 S. Western Avenue (Elegante Room).
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 29, 2019