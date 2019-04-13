|
Black, Ryan A. Age 32, suddenly. Cherished son of Steven and Lori Black; loving brother of Alyson (Ryan) Capriotti; devoted grandson of Jerry and Phyllis Britton and Carol and the late Jay Black. Ryan will be dearly missed by his many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation Sunday 2:00-9:00 p.m. at the Brady-Gill Funeral Home, 16600 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, where Chapel Services will be held on Monday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Pleasant Hill Cemetery. (708) 614-9900 or www.bradygill.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 13, 2019