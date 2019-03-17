Home

Ruth Williams
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Williams, Ruth (nee Beress) Age 92, of Park Ridge, formerly of Lincolnwood,March 14, 2019. Wife of the late Norman; loving mother of Merle (Lester) Andel and the late Ira J. Williams; devoted Bubby of Marty (Jenni) Andel and Lori (Joey) Jordan; great-Bubby of Bentley, Makayla, andOliver; daughter of the late Lillian and Henry Beress; fond sister-in-law of Adair Williams and Goldie Beress; aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral ServiceMonday, March 18, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at Weinstein and Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL 60091. In lieu of flowers,contributions may be made to .Interment Westlawn Cemetery. Info:847-256-5700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
