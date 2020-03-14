|
|
Thorne, Ruth Lillian (nee Crane), 87, of Midlothian, passed away March 11, 2020. She is survived by her loving family, Children, Bruce (Cathy) Thorne of West Dundee and Grace (Chris) Winston of Oak Park; grandchildren Tarah (Brendan) O'Connell, Brent (Courtney) Thorne, Cassidy Winston, Ryan Winston and her great-granddaughter, Everleigh O'Connell; sister of the late Hugh (Kathy) Crane of Marion and the late Doris (late Carl) Jochens; preceded in death by her husband Edward Thorne in 1995. Dear friend of the late Sylvia Bowen and Pat Bayer. Ruth was born to the late Hugh and late Grace Crane in Chicago. A graduate of Morgan Park High School, she married Edward June 27th 1952. After spending two years in El Paso when Edward was stationed in the Army, they came back to Chicago and later settled in Midlothian where they raised their family. Ruth was a member of the Southtown Dahlia Club and loved gardening, birds, nature and her family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Maher Funeral Home, 17101 71st Ave., Tinley Park. Visitation, Wednesday, March 18th, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 14700 Kildare Ave., Midlothian, IL. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Special Olympics of Illinois in memory of Ruth Thorne, 605 E. Willow St., Normal, IL 61761. For info, please visit heartlandmemorial.com or call 708-444-2266.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 14, 2020