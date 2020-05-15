Or Copy this URL to Share

Left this life on April 29, 2020. She was 97 years young. Ruth grew up on the South Side of Chicago and graduated from Englewood High School. During her career Ruth held positions at the Kemper Insurance Company and Nu-Mode Hosiery. In addition, she was a faithful member of the Moody Memorial Church and later the Sauk Trail Baptist Temple. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and brothers; and is survived by her nieces and nephews, Kathryn Andrews (John) of Tempe, Arizona, Scott Andrews (Julie) of Decatur, Illinois, Susan Webber (Mark) of Greenfield, Wisconsin, and Richard Andrews (Jacquie) of Franklin, Wisconsin; six great-nieces and nephews; one great-great-nephew; cousins, Joan Piel and Julie Vanderbilt; and a host of other family members and friends at Village Woods Retirement Living. A memorial service is planned for later this year.



