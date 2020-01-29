|
Lekan, Ruth E. E. Ruth Willard Lekan, 1935-2020, a longtime resi dent of Lincoln Park, died peacefully on January 1st, following a sudden illness. She is survived by sisters, Wendy Willard and Joan Gruen; and was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward Lekan. An accomplished woman, Ruth graduated from Cornell University in 1957, persued an MBA from DePaul University, and was a succesful designer. She had a full and abundant life, loving art, music, travel and animals. Memorial services will be held at Church of Our Saviour, 530 Fullerton Parkway, on Saturday, April 4th at 10:00 a.m. Dedications in Ruth's name may be made to Lincoln Park Zoo.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 29, 2020