1/1
Ruth I. Pink
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pink, Ruth I.

Ruth "Dee" I. Pink, née Mills, formerly of Lyons, Lemont and Joliet, IL, passed away September 6 in Houston, TX. Devoted daughter of the late Ruth G. and Harry K. Mills. In addition, she is preceded in death by William "Bill" Pink and dear brother Harold (the late Nancy) Mills. Loving mother of Carol (Orville Holts) Lehr, William "Bill" (Karen) Pink and Janice (John) Johnson. Proud grandmother of Paul (Jennifer) Macadlo and Neil (Shar) Macadlo, Keri Pink, Kristin (John Pellegrino) Pink, Kyle (fiancé Jenna Gordillo) Pink, Ryan (Chenise) Johnson and Dr. Colleen (John) Skay. Great grandmother of Tyler and Connor Macadlo, Alara and Everly Johnson, Hazel Pellegrino, Evelyn, Jack, Beatrice and Lucille Skay. Her greatest pleasure was to spend time with her family who she loved dearly. A private family service will be held in the future.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved