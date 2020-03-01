Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Hadesman, Ruth Ruth Hadesman age 97. Beloved wife of the late Mayer Gordon. Devoted sister of the late Evelyn (the late Harry) Hankin, the late Sidney, the late Mary, and the late Dr. Donald (the late Natalie). Loving daughter of the late Samuel and Anna. Adored aunt of Myrna (Ed) Mazur, Michael (Monica) Hankin, Dr. Steven Hadesman, Dr. William (Nicole) Hadesman, Dr. Robert (Becky) Hadesman, and the late Andrew Hadesman. Cherished great aunt of Amanda Mazur (Ben Bielawski), Miles and Morgan Hankin, Donald and Cady Hadesman, Alexander Hadesman, Ben and Graham Hadesman. Treasured great great aunt of Alden and Dempsey. Special thanks to her caregivers, Alicia, Theresa, and Monica. Services have been held. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 1, 2020
