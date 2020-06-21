Our sympathy and special prayers for Ruth and all her family and friends.
The Sisters and Residents of
Lyons, Ruth Frances
nee Tobin, January 27, 1932 – June 14, 2020, of complications from Covid-19. Ruth was the middle of nine children of Dr. Francis James Tobin and Margaret Alice Halligan Tobin of Mitchell, South Dakota. She is predeceased by her adored husband, Thomas George Lyons, partner in the Chicago law firm O'Keefe Lyons & Hynes, her cherished infant, Ann-Marie, her beloved eldest child, Mary Alexandra Lyons Cooney (Thomas). She is survived by her children the Hon. Thomas Vincent Lyons II (Margo), Francis Xavier Lyons (Mary Pat) and Rachel Ann Lyons Cooper (James), and by her siblings, Francis (Nancy) Tobin and Yvonne (George) MacCormack. She was the cherished grandmother of eight. After her graduation from the College of Saint Teresa, Minnesota, Ruth moved to Chicago to work in the advertising department of the Chicago Tribune. Funeral Private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660; tel.773-736-3833.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 21, 2020.