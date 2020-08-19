Rajewski , Ruth E.
Ruth E. Rajewski, (nee Tupy), beloved wife of the late Frank J.; devoted daughter of the late John and Helen Tupy; loving sister of the late Ann (the late Stanley) Turauski, Helen (the late Edgel) Clark, Josephine (the late Edmund) Erwinski, Irene (the late Harold) Clark, Steve (the late Lillian) Tupy, Frank (the late Beverly) Tupy, John (the late Estelle) Tupy, and Susanna (the late Joseph) Lingvitch, dearest aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. A special thank you to Brenda, Jorge, Julie, Jerry, and Sam Martinez who treated Ruth as part of their family. Thank you for taking care of Aunt Ruth like family to Laura Cervantes and family. Visitation Thursday 10:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:30 a.m. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 8200 S. Kostner Ave. Chicago. Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, masses would be appreciated. For info contact Richard Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, (773) 767-4730 or www.rjmodellfh.com
