Ruth Cohen
1940 - 1977-07-17
Cohen, Ruth

Remembering our mother Ruth Cohen z"l who died 43 years ago today (2 Av) age 37. Born in Israel, Ruthie's family moved to Montreal then Chicago after her father, Ernst, died. After graduating Northwestern (B.A. Languages), Ruthie worked at the Canadian Consulate in Chicago where she met our father Sid, the love of her life, who was there on business from Ottawa. In 1964, they were married in Chicago by Rabbi Herman Schaalman z"l. Always energetic, Ruthie spoke 5+ languages and was an active downhill skier and tennis player. Ruthie loved painting and left us beautiful oils and watercolours that today hang in our homes and remind us of her artistic imagination and creative eye. Lovingly remembered by us, her cousin Howard Walton & family, and her ever-devoted Chicagoland friends. Her memory continues as inspiration for her grandchildren Ruthie, Billy, Jax, David, Olivia, and Rachel. ~ by Steven, Brian, and Susie

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
