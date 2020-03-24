|
|
Brostoff, Ruth Waltarud " Ruth" Brostoff, 81. Beloved wife of Arnold Brostoff. Loving mother of Michael Brostoff, Andrea (Michael) Towe and Brian (Paula) Brostoff. Cherished grandmother of Paxton Towe. Dear sister of Walter Duddek and Wolfgang Duddek, of Germany. Private graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Skokie. Memorials to UNICEF, 125 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038 www.unicef.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 24, 2020