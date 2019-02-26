|
Root, Russell Beloved husband of Carrie (nee Hodge); loving father of Linda (John) Leger, David (Cordelia) Root, Bill (Jean) Root, Michael (Tammy) Root, the late Melanie Radick, Carrie "Fran" (Nick) Hilton, Philip (Tara) Root, Roger (Karen) Blanton, Harvetta (the late Danny) Hayes, Tommy (Nancy) Blanton, and the late Pamela (Philip) Principe; beloved son of the late Robert and Lucy Root; fond grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather of many; dear brother of Gene (the late Joyce) Root, and the late Willie, Wilma, and Franklin; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. VisitationWednesday3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home, 544 W. 31st St. (Chicago). Interment Private. For Info(312)225-8500or www.colettasonsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 26, 2019