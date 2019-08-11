Home

Sourek Funeral Home - Cicero
5645 W 35TH ST
Cicero, IL 60804
(708) 652-6661
Russell Gall
Russell M. Gall Obituary
Gall, Russell M. Passed away on August 7, 2019, at the age of 62. He is the devoted son of the late John and late Frances Gall; fond brother of Harold (Patricia) and Edward Gall; uncle to Gina (Jason) Mershon and Brian Gall; great-uncle to Brandon and Tyler Mershon. Russell was an avid Beatles fan and also enjoyed watching "The Three Stooges." He is now at peace and reunited with his parents through Christ. Visitation is Monday, August 12th, beginning at 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at The Sourek Manor Funeral Home, 5645 W. 35thSt., Cicero. A service will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home and process to St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL for interment. For more information call 708-652-6661.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 11, 2019
