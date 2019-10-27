Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dalcamo Funeral Home
470 W 26Th St
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 842-8681
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Fratto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Fratto Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Fratto Jr. Obituary
Fratto Jr., Russell Beloved husband of Sarah nee Thompson; loving son of Russell, Sr. and Laura nee Imparato; cherished brother of Frank (Anna Dabrowski), Angela (Mike) Fietko, Michael (Pua Iwamoto), Bella and the late Marissa; adored uncle of Michael John and James Russell; devoted grandson of DeDe (Tony) Imparato-Zigrossi and the late Angelo "Durgie" Imparato and the late Francesco and the late Mary "Marietta" (nee Cortese) Fratto; caring son-in-law of Mark and Mary (nee Lenc) Thompson; dear brother-in-law of Stephen Thompson; fond nephew, cousin and friend of many; fur daddy of Nala. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The WEISH4EVER foundation are appreciated. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now