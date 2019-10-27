|
Fratto Jr., Russell Beloved husband of Sarah nee Thompson; loving son of Russell, Sr. and Laura nee Imparato; cherished brother of Frank (Anna Dabrowski), Angela (Mike) Fietko, Michael (Pua Iwamoto), Bella and the late Marissa; adored uncle of Michael John and James Russell; devoted grandson of DeDe (Tony) Imparato-Zigrossi and the late Angelo "Durgie" Imparato and the late Francesco and the late Mary "Marietta" (nee Cortese) Fratto; caring son-in-law of Mark and Mary (nee Lenc) Thompson; dear brother-in-law of Stephen Thompson; fond nephew, cousin and friend of many; fur daddy of Nala. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The WEISH4EVER foundation are appreciated. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Dalcamo Funeral Home 312-842-8681 or www.dalcamofuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 27, 2019