Ford, Russell J. Russell J. Ford (CPD, USMC), 82, August 20, 2019, a South Sider from Canaryville and Mt. Greenwood, then retired to Orland Park, went to be with the Lord after a lengthy battle with dementia. Beloved by his childhood sweetheart, wife of 60 years, Patricia "Pat"; children, Steve (Janine), Therese Kearney (Kevin) and Scott (Kris); six grandchildren, Jimmy Davoren (Susan), Patti Handley (Josh), Sean (Kelsey), Colin, Maddie and Allie; and two great-grandchildren, Eliza Handley and Kaden Ford. He was a fine Irishman who cherished his family, one of 14 siblings raised by parents, Frederick "Lefty" and Mame (Gorman) Tracey-Ford, with 64 nieces and nephews. Services at McINERNEY CENTRAL CHAPEL, 4635 S. Wallace St., Chicago, where family and friends will gather on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, from 2:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Sat., Aug. 24, 2019, 9:15 a.m., at chapel, to St. Gabriel Church, 600 W. 45th St., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Burial Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial support may be made to or Heartland Hospice. Please visit RUSSELL J. FORD BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or facebook.com/funeralmc. For information, (773) 268-0703.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 22, 2019