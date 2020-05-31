Lots of good memories of Uncle Russ from our visits to Chicago. Particularly how he used to pull a quarter out of my ear, but would never give me the quarter. I told him if it came from my ear it should be mine. He'd laugh and put it back in his pocket. Meanie! ❤



Our condolences and love to Frank, Mike and Melissa and families. Wish we could be there...will be there in spirit.

Peggy Lagodny and Steve Doell

