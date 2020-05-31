Lots of good memories of Uncle Russ from our visits to Chicago. Particularly how he used to pull a quarter out of my ear, but would never give me the quarter. I told him if it came from my ear it should be mine. He'd laugh and put it back in his pocket. Meanie! ❤
Our condolences and love to Frank, Mike and Melissa and families. Wish we could be there...will be there in spirit.
Lagodny, Russell C.
Age 95; Marine Corps Veteran; beloved husband of the late Charlotte; loving father of Frank (Linda Cochran) and the late Alan Lagodny; cherished grandfather of Melissa (Joe) Warren and Michael Lagodny; proud great-grandfather of Quentin and Charleen Warren; dear brother of Elaine (the late Paul) Barray and the late Ray (Shirley) and Richard (Shirley) Lagodny. Russell was a long time member of the Windy City Harmonica Club. Services and interment will be held privately. Info: (708) 429-3200.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Age 95; Marine Corps Veteran; beloved husband of the late Charlotte; loving father of Frank (Linda Cochran) and the late Alan Lagodny; cherished grandfather of Melissa (Joe) Warren and Michael Lagodny; proud great-grandfather of Quentin and Charleen Warren; dear brother of Elaine (the late Paul) Barray and the late Ray (Shirley) and Richard (Shirley) Lagodny. Russell was a long time member of the Windy City Harmonica Club. Services and interment will be held privately. Info: (708) 429-3200.
Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2020.