1/
Rudolph J. "Rudy" Burich
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rudolph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Burich, Rudolph "Rudy" J.

Beloved son of the late Rudolph and Irene (nee Biamonte) Burich; dear brother of Kathleen (Henry) Jarm, Renee (the late Christ) Balich, and Daniel (Suzanne) Burich; fond uncle of James and Robert Jarm, Christ and Rudi Balich, Lauren and Danielle Burich; great uncle of Kayla, Elena, Isabel, C.J., Allie, and Cole. Member of the Old Neighborhood Italian American Club. Visitation Friday 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Jerome Croatian Church 2823 S. Princeton Ave. (Chicago) Mass 2:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted by Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
12:30 - 02:30 PM
St. Jerome Croatian Church
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Funeral Mass
02:30 PM
St. Jerome Croatian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home
544 West 31st Street
Chicago, IL 60616
(312) 225-8500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chicago Sun-Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved