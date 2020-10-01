Burich, Rudolph "Rudy" J.
Beloved son of the late Rudolph and Irene (nee Biamonte) Burich; dear brother of Kathleen (Henry) Jarm, Renee (the late Christ) Balich, and Daniel (Suzanne) Burich; fond uncle of James and Robert Jarm, Christ and Rudi Balich, Lauren and Danielle Burich; great uncle of Kayla, Elena, Isabel, C.J., Allie, and Cole. Member of the Old Neighborhood Italian American Club. Visitation Friday 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at St. Jerome Croatian Church 2823 S. Princeton Ave. (Chicago) Mass 2:30 p.m. Arrangements entrusted by Michael Coletta Sons Funeral Home (312)225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com
