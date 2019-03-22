|
|
Schade Jr., Rudolf G. "Rudy" Beloved husband of the late Lucinda W. "Cindy" (nee Webster); loving father of Rudolf G. III, Paul (Kim), and Ingrid (Gary) Kwak; devoted grandfather of Courtney, Hannah, Paul Jr., Jana, Emma, Adam, and the late Bryce; cherished brother of the late Ellen Schade; fond uncle of Laura Schade. Rudolf was a founding partner of Cassidy Schade LLP, a past director of Evangelical Health Systems, past chairman of Advocate Health Systems, past president of Illinois Defense Council, past President of Illinois Chapter of American Board of Trial Advocates, and also was on the Board of Trustees at Elmhurst College. Public Visitation Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 2 :00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at First Congregational Church of La Grange, 100 6th Ave., La Grange, IL 60525. The family would like to ask all to attend Rudolf's celebration of life service on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel Elmhurst College, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126, followed by a Memorial Reception at La Grange Country Club, 620 S. Brainard Ave., La Grange, IL 60525. In lieu of flowers, donations can me made to the Schade Lecture Fund, C/O Elmhurst College, Office of Advancement, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst, IL 60126. Funeral info: Lawn Funeral Home, (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 22, 2019