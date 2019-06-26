Mueller, Ruby (nee Grorud) Age 95, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019, at Norwegian Lutheran Bethesda Rehab and Senior Care in Chicago. She is survived by her children, Kurt, Chris (Patricia), Scott (Sandy), Todd (Jeannie), and Chuck (Rhonda); her grandchildren, Misty (Nick), Melissa, Tracy (Jake), Brock, Nichole, Michael (Samantha), Brian (Megan), Korey, Nicholas, Roxanne, and Brent; her great-grandchildren, Jack, Signe, Alex, Ariel, Angelica, Michael, Hunter, Evelytte-Rose, Thea, and soon to be arrivingm Harper; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families. Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, Helmer and Josephine Grorud; her husband, Walter; her grandson, Sean Robert Mueller; and her nine siblings and their spouses, brothers, Albert (Erika), Alerd (Hazel), Verner (Josephine), Vilas (Elvira), and Calvin (Arline), and sisters, Pearl (Arnold) Finseth, Hethel (Otto) Erdman, Corraine (Allen) Johnson, and Ruth (Fred) Kalseth. The family is honoring Ruby's wishes to not have a funeral or memorial service but to keep her in our hearts and remember her as she was. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Ruby's name to Bethesda Rehab and Senior Care, 2833 N. Nordica, Chicago, IL 60634. or to . Funeral arrangements entrusted to Casey Laskowski Funeral Home. For information, please call (773) 777-6300 or visit caseylaskowskifh.com. Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary