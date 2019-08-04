|
Greb, Ruby M. Age 89, of Chicago, passed away Tuesday evening, July 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Ernest, Sr.; loving mother of Gregory (Elizabeth), the late Ernest, Jr. (Denise), and Floyd (Sandi); cherished grandmother of Gregory, Jr., Steven, Patrick, Michael, Adam, Ashley, and Justin; proud great-grandmother of Logan, Mackenzie, Andrew, Alexis, Owen, Cayden, Kya, and Blake; dear sister of Norma, Gloria, Velma, the late June, the late Robert, the late Bernerd, the late Tom, the late Emmert, and the late Willie; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, August 5, 2019, at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home, 5776 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Sylvester Church, 2147 N. Humbolt Blvd., Chicago, for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment All Saints Cemetery. For more info, please call (773) 545-3800 or visit www.muzykafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 4, 2019