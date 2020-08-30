Skaj, Roy
Age 70, resident of Champaign, IL., formerly of Bridgeview, IL, passed away Sunday, July 5th, 2020, surrounded by his family at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Charleston, IL. He was born March 19th, 1950, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Sylvester and Ruby Skaj. As a laborer both with the Local 705/710 Teamsters Unions, and later a locksmith, a hearing aid specialist with Miracle Ear and a machinist working for Rockfon North America, he left a legacy of hard work and integrity which serves as an example his family are grateful to follow.
He is survived by his sons, Matthew (Janet) Skaj of Champaign, IL and Brian Skaj of Chicago, IL; his grandchildren, Megan, Michael and Miriam, whom he loved spending time with. Also surviving are his sister, Yvonne (Dave) Rogers of Benton, and his brother, Charlie (Peggy) Skaj of Hamel. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Skaj, who passed away at an early age, father, Sylvester Skaj; stepmother, Betty Shefka; daughter, Kassandra Skaj; and brother, Jessie Shires.
Visitation and Memorial services will be held at Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home (11028 Southwest Highway, Palos Hills, IL. 60465) on Saturday September 5th. Visitation from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Memorial service from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Inurnment at Mount Vernon Cemetery (11875 Archer Ave. Lemont, IL.) at 11:45 a.m.
