Odman, Roy A. Age 82, US Army Veteran, beloved son of the late Harold and Hazel Odman; dear brother of the late Gordon (late Pauline) Odman; cherished uncle of Denise (Mike) Zuk, Lori (Pat) Granger, and David (Sheri) Odman; dearest great-uncle of Michelle Kaufman, Jennifer (Orlando) Candelaria, Matthew Granger, Nicholas Odman, Adam Zuk, and Kristen Odman; best friend of Rod and Peggy Erickson; uncle Roy to the Rod Erickson family, Gretchen Erickson, Rebecca Erickson, John (Christina) Erickson, Chad Erickson, Stacey (Brian) Sayger, Jason (Jaime) Erickson, and Kristin (John) King; fond cousin of many, including Larry (Char) Bates and extended family.Retiree of Illinois Bell Telephone. Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m.Visitation continues, Friday, February 22, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. atColonial Chapel,15525 S. 73rd Ave., (155th/Wheeler Dr. &and Harlem) Orland Park, IL.Pastor Don Nelson of the Beverly Covenant Church officiating. Interment Beverly Cemetery, Blue Island, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Roy to the Beverly Covenant Church, 10545 S. Claremont Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 or The Salvation Army are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.comand 708-532-5400.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 19, 2019