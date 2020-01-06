Home

Services
Bormann Funeral Home
1600 Chicago Avenue
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 344-0714
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bormann Funeral Home
1600 Chicago Avenue
Melrose Park, IL 60160
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
9:45 AM
Bormann Funeral Home
1600 Chicago Avenue
Melrose Park, IL 60160
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Robert Bellamine Church
4646 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Inurnment
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Roy Metoyer Obituary
Metoyer, Roy H. Age 97, of Chicago, passed away on January 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Bernice; loving father of Adelina (Michael) Metoyer, Angelina (Pete) Beaudion, Susan (Dennis) Plencner, Cail (Theresa) Metoyer, Jonas (Gene) Metoyer, Lulu Metoyer Hernandez and the late Francis Metoyer; dearest grandfather of Dawn, Rodney, Nina, Anjanette, Shelly, Jeremiah, Gary, Sebastian and Donovan; cherished great-grandfather of 11; fond brother of nine, five of which proceed him in death. Loving friend of Bonnie Coutee. Funeral, Wednesday, 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Robert Bellamine Church, 4646 N. Austin Ave., Chicago, IL 60630, Mass 11:00 a.m. Inurnment Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation, Tuesday, from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Bormann Funeral Home, 1600 Chicago Ave., Melrose Park, IL 60160. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be greatly appreciated 708-344-0714 for further information.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 6, 2020
