Dames, Roy J. Of LaGrange Highlands. Loving husband of Elsa C. Dames (nee Carlson). Beloved father of Brian (Victoria) and David (Jennifer). Devoted grandfather of Logan and Katherine Dames. Fond brother of Diane (the late Jack) Whitacre, Don (Patricia) and Jim (Mary). Visitation Friday, January 31, 2020, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Coglianese Funeral Home, 7508 S. County Line Road (one block south of I55/Stevenson), Burr Ridge. Family and friends will meet Saturday 12:00 noon at Highlands Presbyterian Church, 1902 W. 59 Street, LaGrange, IL 60525 for his Memorial Service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent as donations in his name to the Church. Funeral info, 630-654-8484 or www.coglianese.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 29, 2020