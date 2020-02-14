Home

Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church
1321 N. Burning Bush Lane
Mount Prospect, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church
1321 N. Burning Bush Lane
Mount Prospect, IL
Caponi, Roy P. 97 of Mount Prospect. Beloved husband of Donna (nee Ackermann) Caponi; loving father of Barry (Nancy) Caponi, Debra (Scott) Newman, Brian (Jiji) Caponi, Todd (Christy) Caponi; cherished grandfather of Anton (Kelli), Dana (Andy), Daniel (Patrick), Kyle, Adam, Skye, Eden and Luke and great-grandfather of Bailey. Roy is in heaven playing golf and poker with his buddies, planning his next trip to Vegas to play in a Keno tournament, watching his beloved Cubs, fantasy football players and fantasy golfer all while playing The Saints Go Marching In on his kazoo. Visitation Sunday, from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts Rd., Arlington Hts. and Monday, at St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church, 1321 N. Burning Bush Lane, Mount Prospect, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00 a.m. Entombment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral info., www.GlueckertFH.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 14, 2020
