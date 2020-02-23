|
Bellavia, Roy John Loving husband and best friend to Kathy Byrne-Bellavia for 32 years. Roy passed away after courageously fighting Parkinson's Disease for many years. He was a proud US Army Veteran. Roy served as President of the Chicago Amerital Chapter of Unico National. Truly a "Radio Man", Roy immensely enjoyed his long career in broadcasting from WGRY (Gary, IN) through his many years at WSBC/WXRT/ WSCR. Roy was a warm, kind and funny man whose greatest joy in life was making people laugh. He cared deeply about his friends and family. He enjoyed music, both playing piano and listening to his beloved LPs. Visitation Friday, February 28th, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Funeral, Saturday, February 29th, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Queen of All Saints Basilica for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For funeral info, 773-736-3833 or visit Roy's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 23, 2020