Grodzin, Roslyn Roslyn Grodzin, 94, died peacefully on May 30, 2019, after a short illness. Roslyn was born in Chicago on August 22, 1924 to Lee and Pearl Yastrow. She attended Senn High School in Chicago, and went on to Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois where she studied theater. During college, she performed in summer stock theaters and on numerous radio shows, often playing several roles on the same program.Thereafter she performed until this past year on the stage, in movies and on television under her stage name Roslyn Alexander. In 1980 she won the coveted Joseph Jefferson Award (The "Jeff Award") for the best performance by an actress in Chicago for her performance in "Wings," a one-person play performed at Wisdom Bridge Theater. Her last stage performance was in the starring role of Emma Goldman, a political activist and writer, another one-person play which she herself wrote. In 1945 Roslyn married Nelson Zimmett who predeceased her in 1963. She later married Sam Grodzin who survives her. She was also predeceased in 2018 by her daughter, Deborah Zimmett Becker, and by her brother, Edward Yastrow. In addition to her husband, Sam, she is survived by her son, Mark Zimmett (Joan) of New York, and her daughter, Tina Zimmett Bloomenthal (Walter) of Scottsdale Arizona. She is also survived by her grandchildren Nora Zimmett Kravitz ( Randy) and Lili Zimmett Issaly (Antoine ), Noah, Isaac and Neil Becker, Dan Bloomenthal and Sarah Bloomenthal Kaplan (Sam), and by her great-grandchildren, Jason and Matthew Bloomenthal, Shoshana and Sadie Kaplan, Dylan Kravitz, Sophie Issaly, and Phoebe and Uma Becker,and by her brother, Shelby Yastrow. Roslyn will be long remembered for her commitment and generosity to the Anshe Emet Synagogue as well as to other exemplary institutions. Service Sunday 10AM at Anshe Emet Synagogue, 3751 Broadway, Chicago, IL 60613. Interment shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Anshe Emet Synagogue, www.ansheemet.org Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary