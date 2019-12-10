Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
View Map
Roslyn G. Levinson Obituary
Levinson, Roslyn G. Roslyn G. Levinson nee Goodman, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Harold L. Loving mother of Barbara Ann (Karl) Ott, Mark J. (Helen) Levinson, and David Levinson Lewis. Proud grandmother of Geoffrey Ott, Jacob Levinson and Layla Levinson. Service Wednesday 2PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org or , 5501 N. Cumberland Ave., Suite 101, Chicago, IL 60656, . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Dec. 10, 2019
