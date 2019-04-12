Home

Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
(773) 731-2749
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Zivat, Rosemary "Phoebe" (nee Garcia) Age 77, late of Hegewisch, was called to heaven on April 9, 2019. Loving mother of Matthew Zivat (Rose) and Michael Zivat, Chicago Water Department (Jennifer); devoted grandmother of Michael J., Andrew, Zachary, Jenna Zivat and Gabrielle Mendez; cherished great-grandmother of Michael Thomas Ruiz; dear daughter of the late Jesse "Goldie" and late Rita (nee Rizzo) Garcia; dearest sister of Vivian (Joseph) Bzdyl, Gloria "Cookie" (late Ralph, CPD) Merola, late Victor J. "Sonny" Garcia, and Diane (Paul) Levandoski; fond aunt of many beautiful and special nieces and nephews. Rosemary was a lifelong banker. She retired from AJ Smith Federal Savings Bank in Midlothian, IL. When she retired, she enjoyed traveling. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and volunteered at St. Margaret's Hospital in Hammond, Indiana. Memorial visitation Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. prayers at Elmwood Chapel, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Memorial Mass 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to (stjude.org). 773-731-2749, www.elmwoodchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2019
