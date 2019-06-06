|
Schierl, Rosemary Clare (nee Harte) Beloved mother of Michael (Valerie), Kathryn, Susan (Sean) Sullivan, David (Esther), and Daniel (Tatyana) Schierl; proud and cherished grandmother of 16 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; dear sister of William Harte, Mel (Sara) Harte, Lucille (Thomas) Foley, and the late Edward (Patricia) Harte, James (Mary) Harte, and Kathryn and Anne (John) O'Neill; fond aunt of many. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 W. Irving Park Rd. Funeral Saturday, June 8, 2019. Prayers at 10:00 a.m. to St. Benedict Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. Funeral info: call (773) 588-5850 or visit cooneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 6, 2019