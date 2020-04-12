|
Pettengell, Rosemary Joy 9/27/1927- 4/9/2020 Loving wife of the late Gerald; mother of Ellen Pettengell (Mark Stanley), the late David Pettengell (Barb), Marilyn Bowker (Steve); proud grandmother of Ryan (Meagan), Kyle (Brittany), Jennifer (Matt), and Christie (Brad), as well as many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Joy, as she was known to her family and many friends, was actively involved in sports as both a fan and a participant throughout her life. She loved bowling and golf and was a devoted fan of the Chicago Bears and White Sox. Joy and her husband Jerry were inducted into the Illinois State High School Basketball Association Hall of Fame as a Fan of the Game. She was an active parishioner of St. Lawrence O'Toole Catholic Church. Interment is private. There will be a celebration of Joy's life at a later date. Arrangement entrusted to Lain-Sullivan Funeral Home, 50 Westwood Drive, Park Forest, IL 60466. To express your condolences or to see future updated information please visit www.lain-sullivan.com or call 708-747-3700
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 12, 2020