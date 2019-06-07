Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard-Midway Funeral Home - Chicago
5749 Archer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
(773) 767-1840
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Marek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Marek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemary Marek Obituary
Marek, Rosemary A. (nee Kazmierski) Age 73. Beloved wife of the late William R. Marek; loving mother of William, Robert (Denise), and Michael; dear sister of Jerome (Patricia) Kazmierski; fond aunt of Linda, Cathy, and Karen; beloved daughter of the late Edward and the late Julia (nee Horzewski) Kazmierski. Funeral Monday, June 10, 2019, at 8:45 a.m., from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave., corner of Lorel, to St. Camillus Church for a 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Visitation Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For funeral info, please call (773) 767-1840 or visit www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now