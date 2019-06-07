|
Marek, Rosemary A. (nee Kazmierski) Age 73. Beloved wife of the late William R. Marek; loving mother of William, Robert (Denise), and Michael; dear sister of Jerome (Patricia) Kazmierski; fond aunt of Linda, Cathy, and Karen; beloved daughter of the late Edward and the late Julia (nee Horzewski) Kazmierski. Funeral Monday, June 10, 2019, at 8:45 a.m., from the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave., corner of Lorel, to St. Camillus Church for a 9:30 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Visitation Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. For funeral info, please call (773) 767-1840 or visit www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 7, 2019