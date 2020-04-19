Villardito, Rosemary H. Age 92, at restApril 17, 2020, formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Sam. Loving mother of Joseph (Denise), Rosemary (John) Krok, Clara (Richard) Killian and Sam Villardito. Devoted grandmother of 10. Great-grandmother of 14. Dear sister of Patricia (Robert) Fielding. Funeral services are private. Private interment at St. Mary Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, masses appreciated. RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME,708-301-3595orrjmodellfh.com.
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2020.