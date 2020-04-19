Rosemary H. Villardito
1927 - 2020
Villardito, Rosemary H. Age 92, at restApril 17, 2020, formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Sam. Loving mother of Joseph (Denise), Rosemary (John) Krok, Clara (Richard) Killian and Sam Villardito. Devoted grandmother of 10. Great-grandmother of 14. Dear sister of Patricia (Robert) Fielding. Funeral services are private. Private interment at St. Mary Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, masses appreciated. RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME,708-301-3595orrjmodellfh.com.

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Homer Glen
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
Hi Rosie and Family, Thinking of your Wonderful Mom and what a special lady she was!!! Shell always be held forever deep in all of your hearts Love yas,
Tom and Diane Kluck
Friend
Remember Aunt Rosie as fast answering and lots of fun with all the family. We send our love.She will missed
Bill and Carol Daly
Aunt Rosie had the best sense of humor! I will always remember how she made us laugh. I can only imagine her colorful greetings and jabs as she reunited with the family. That thought makes me smile for her. Rest in Peace.
Kely Daly-Craighead
Family
I always loved Aunt Rosies zest for life. Im sure she is having a huge reunion with Uncle Sam and the rest of our family.
Kathleen Daly
Family
