Folan, Rosemary nee Blong; Beloved wife of the late John T. Folan, Sr.; devoted mother of John Jr. and Jackie (Chris) Folan-Danz; loving grandmother of Bailee, Paige Marie and Nikko-Joseph and Nicko Folan; loving great-grandmother of Hudson; dear sister of Joe (Kay) Blong; dear sister-in-law of Tom Folan; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago to St. Vincent Ferrer Church. Funeral mass celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. For info (773) 889-1700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Mar. 12, 2019