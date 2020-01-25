|
Bisceglie, Rosemary In Loving Memory of Rosemary Bisceglie. Born August 15, 1931, passed away on January 15, 2020 at St. Alexius Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Rosemary was the loving daughter of the late John and Catherine Bisceglie; and loving sister of the late Andrew (Rita), the late Mary (the late Louis Costabile), Theresa (the late Gerald Sauriol), Angeline (the late James Foley, Sr.) the late Francis (the late Joseph Positano), the late Frank (Elvira), Katherine (the late Joseph Laspesa), the late John (the late Beverly), the late Antionette (the late Peter DiVenere); she was an aunt, great-aunt and great-great aunt to several nieces and nephews. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Funeral will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at St. Hubert Church, 729 Grand Canyon Street Hoffman Estates. Viewing from 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 25, 2020