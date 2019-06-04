Chicago Sun-Times Obituaries
|
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Rosemarie McMahon
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove Street
Glenview, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
1775 Grove Street
Glenview, IL
Rosemarie McMahon


Rosemarie McMahon Obituary
McMahon, Rosemarie (nee Kelly) Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. McMahon, Sr.; loving mother of Tim (Erin) McMahon, Anita (Louis) DeRose, Brian (Judy) McMahon, Kevin (Tina) McMahon, Neil (Elise) McMahon, and the late Joseph, Jr. (the late Kathleen) McMahon; proud grandmother of Maggie (Brendan) McGarry, Patrick and Daniel McMahon, Molly (Tom) Roberts, Michael (Brittany), Matthew and Tim (Brittiany) DeRose, Joseph, John, and Brian McMahon, and Evan and Katie McMahon; great-grandmother of Liam, Fiona, and Jude McGarry, Louis DeRose, and Tommy Roberts; dear sister of the late Edward, the late Evan (the late Peggy), the late John (Janet), and the late Grace Kelly; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019, from 9:15 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025. Interment private, Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Chapter, 8340 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 4, 2019
