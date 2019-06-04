|
McMahon, Rosemarie (nee Kelly) Beloved wife of the late Joseph P. McMahon, Sr.; loving mother of Tim (Erin) McMahon, Anita (Louis) DeRose, Brian (Judy) McMahon, Kevin (Tina) McMahon, Neil (Elise) McMahon, and the late Joseph, Jr. (the late Kathleen) McMahon; proud grandmother of Maggie (Brendan) McGarry, Patrick and Daniel McMahon, Molly (Tom) Roberts, Michael (Brittany), Matthew and Tim (Brittiany) DeRose, Joseph, John, and Brian McMahon, and Evan and Katie McMahon; great-grandmother of Liam, Fiona, and Jude McGarry, Louis DeRose, and Tommy Roberts; dear sister of the late Edward, the late Evan (the late Peggy), the late John (Janet), and the late Grace Kelly; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, June 7, 2019, from 9:15 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025. Interment private, Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Illinois Chapter, 8340 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on June 4, 2019