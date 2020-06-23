Jurewicz, Rosemarie Rosemarie Jurewicz (nee Papaleo), age 81, went into the arms of her Lord and Savior on June 17, 2020. Her parents, John and Carmella, preceded her in death; as well as all her brothers and sisters, Ralph (Fran), Marie (John), Victoria (Armand), Pete (Delphina), Frank (Lee), John (Nancy), Carmella (Bert), Lucy (Arnold), Helen (Fred), and Tony (Joan), and an infant sibling who went to heaven. Rosemarie was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews, as well as to many others that fondly called her Aunt Roe. She loved the LORD. She loved to read her devotions daily prior to her vision going bad. She loved music from Perry Como to Il Divo. She enjoyed playing cards with her family, bingo, crafting, crocheting countless hats and scarves, and became an artist late in life with several beautiful paintings. She graduated from Harrison High School in Chicago. She was an office clerk and retired from Parochial Book Covers located in Chicago. A visitation will be held Thursday, June 25, 2020, from 3-8 p.m. at Adolf Funeral Home, 2921 S. Harlem Ave. Funeral service Friday, June 26, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jun. 23, 2020.