Laskowski, Roseline V. Age 87, (June, 16 1932 to November, 1 2019), Retired Supervisor Secretary of State Hearing Section; Member of Chicago CAPS (Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy); President of the Lakeview Citizens Council and Hamlin Park Neighbors; beloved wife of the late Stanley L. Laskowski, Jr.; loving mother of late Jeffrey (Fran), late Roger (Jeannie) and Linda Grzesiak (nee Laskowski) (Stan); cherished grandmother of David, Adam, Amy Gilbert (nee Dupree), Amanda Thomas and Dylan Thomas; dearest great-grandmother of David, Carissa, Ethan, Adam, Jr., Eric, Evian, Caleb, Alyssa, Aryanna and Dylan, Jr.; fond sister of late Frank Jacobs (Theresa), late Raymond Jacobs (Carol), late Gerald Jacobs (Betty), Ann Marie Hitzeman (nee Jacobs) (James), late Ronald Jacobs and Bernard Jacobs; Roseline will also be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and innumerable friends that she helped throughout her lifetime. Memorial Services will be in the spring of 2020 (for information please call 773-699-9720). Internment at St. Adalbert Cemetery, 6800 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, Roseline would like to be remembered in every good deed you do, as she had done throughout her life.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 22, 2019