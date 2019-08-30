|
Caravetta, Roseanne (nee Bartels) Beloved wife of Rick; loving mother of Dena and Angela; fond sister of Charles and the late Augie DiAngelo and Donald Bartels; proud grandma of Jaxson the cat. Visitation Friday 3:00-8:00 p.m. at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd., Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. for a Mass at St. Francis Borgia at 10:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. For info: 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 30, 2019