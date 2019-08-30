Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 276-7800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Rago Brothers Funeral Homes
7751 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60634
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis Borgia
Resources
More Obituaries for Roseanne Caravetta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roseanne Caravetta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roseanne Caravetta Obituary
Caravetta, Roseanne (nee Bartels) Beloved wife of Rick; loving mother of Dena and Angela; fond sister of Charles and the late Augie DiAngelo and Donald Bartels; proud grandma of Jaxson the cat. Visitation Friday 3:00-8:00 p.m. at THE ORIGINAL RAGO BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 7751 W. Irving Park Rd., Funeral Saturday 10:00 a.m. for a Mass at St. Francis Borgia at 10:30 a.m. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery. For info: 773-276-7800 or ragobrothersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roseanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now