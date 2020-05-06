Zumbo, Rose
Rose W. Zumbo, nee Farago, age 94, of Westchester, at peace April 30, beloved wife of the late Consuello "Connie" Zumbo; loving mother of Dominick, Matthew, Anthony, Stephen, Mary (Steve) Kruml and Joseph Zumbo.; fond grandmother of Nicholas, Zachary, David and Marissa. Dear sister of Ben (the late Lillian) Farago, Joseph (Patti) Farago and Cecelia (David) Donat. "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus, funeral services and interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Per Rose's wishes contributions to her parish church, Divine Infant, will be appreciated and can be sent to her son Dominick at 1613 Manchester, Westchester 60154. Donald R. Smith, Funeral Director. For information 708-772-0258.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 6, 2020.