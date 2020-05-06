In loving memory of a wonderful person. I worked with Rose at National Van Lines for 15 years. She was my first friend there. She was so welcoming and warm. Always came into the office dressed just so Rose had standards of the best kind. She was always so positive, optimistic and sweet natured. Such a charming and kind lady. It pains me that she left us in this dark time. If only I could have shared all these feelings with her loved ones. Maybe it would have bought some small comfort to them to know just how very special and loved our Rose was. She was an amazing lady. I shall never forger her kindness to me and to so many others. It was an honor to have know such a exceptional person.

Rosa Fernandez

Friend