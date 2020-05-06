Rose Zumbo
1926 - 2020
Zumbo, Rose

Rose W. Zumbo, nee Farago, age 94, of Westchester, at peace April 30, beloved wife of the late Consuello "Connie" Zumbo; loving mother of Dominick, Matthew, Anthony, Stephen, Mary (Steve) Kruml and Joseph Zumbo.; fond grandmother of Nicholas, Zachary, David and Marissa. Dear sister of Ben (the late Lillian) Farago, Joseph (Patti) Farago and Cecelia (David) Donat. "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus, funeral services and interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Per Rose's wishes contributions to her parish church, Divine Infant, will be appreciated and can be sent to her son Dominick at 1613 Manchester, Westchester 60154. Donald R. Smith, Funeral Director. For information 708-772-0258.

Sign Guest Book at legacy.suntimes.com

Published in Chicago Sun-Times on May 6, 2020.
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
May 5, 2020
In loving memory of a long time friend and neighbor. She will be at peace with the rest of the Westchester folks that have gone before her. Love and Prayers the Becker Family
Friend
May 5, 2020
Rest easy Rose.
Marge DeRosa
Friend
May 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I worked with Rose at National Van Lines for 15 years. She was my first friend there. She was so welcoming and warm. Always came into the office dressed just so Rose had standards of the best kind. She was always so positive, optimistic and sweet natured. Such a charming and kind lady. It pains me that she left us in this dark time. If only I could have shared all these feelings with her loved ones. Maybe it would have bought some small comfort to them to know just how very special and loved our Rose was. She was an amazing lady. I shall never forger her kindness to me and to so many others. It was an honor to have know such a exceptional person.
Rosa Fernandez
Friend
May 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
