Smith, Rose Ann (nee Hogan) age 63; beloved wife of Donald for 40 years; loving mother of Natalie Ann Smith (Pete Rodriguez), and Nicholas J. Smith (fianceé Briana Pugh); proud grandma of Jacob and Alyssa; cherished daughter of the late Robert and Catherine Hogan; dear sister of Robert (Danni) Hogan, Terry Hogan, Mary (late Bob) Tofilski, and Bill (Peggy) Hogan; fond sister-in-law of Ron Smith; kind, caring, and generous aunt to many nieces and nephews; devoted friend to all who knew her. Visitation Sunday, 1:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Monday, 10:00 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to St. Christina Church, 111th and Homan Ave., Chicago; Mass 11:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Nov. 30, 2019