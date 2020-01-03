|
Silva, Rose M. (nee Capozzoli), beloved wife of the late Victor Silva; devoted mother of Gerald (Kathleen) Silva, Victoria (late Olin) Jolly, Mary Rose (Richard) Armentano and Julia (Joseph) Geniesse; fond grandmother of eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; dear sister of Lou and John Sr., Capozzoli; loving aunt, cousin, and friend of many. Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Chapel Service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations made to Rainbow Hospice, www.rainbowhospice.org would be greatly appreciated. For info (773) 889-1700.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Jan. 3, 2020