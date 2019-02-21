Home

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
8:15 AM - 9:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
4950 West 79th St
Burbank, IL 60459
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rene Goupil Church
Rose Sanders Obituary
Sanders, Rose Dorothy (nee Babko) Beloved wife of the late Edward Sanders; loving mother of Stephen Sanders and Julie (Mark) Miklos; cherished grandmother of Daniel Miklos and Matthew Miklos; adored friend of many; proud employee of the Midday Club for 27 years. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, February 23, 2019, 8:15 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL, to St. Rene Goupil Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment, St. Benedict Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 21, 2019
