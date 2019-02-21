|
|
Sanders, Rose Dorothy (nee Babko) Beloved wife of the late Edward Sanders; loving mother of Stephen Sanders and Julie (Mark) Miklos; cherished grandmother of Daniel Miklos and Matthew Miklos; adored friend of many; proud employee of the Midday Club for 27 years. Visitation Friday, February 22, 2019, 3:00-9:00 p.m. Funeral Saturday, February 23, 2019, 8:15 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy and Sons Funeral Home, 4950 W. 79th Street, Burbank, IL, to St. Rene Goupil Church for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment, St. Benedict Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Feb. 21, 2019