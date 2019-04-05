|
|
Salomon, Rose Age 97, of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Born January 2, 1922, in Chicago, Illinois. Passed away peacefully in her Florida home on March 17, 2019. Daughter of Felice and Mary Dallio, Rose was the eldest of three daughters, Frances R. Dallio, deceased, and Josephine A. "Jay" Dudek. Rose is survived by her two sons, Ralph Perlmutter of Jacksonville, Florida, and Todd Perlmutter of Sunrise, Florida. Interment will begin Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, office 8700 S. Hamlin Ave., Evergreen Park, IL 60805.
Published in Chicago Sun-Times on Apr. 5, 2019